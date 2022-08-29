Radio Caca revealed virtual headquarters of BNB Chain are located in the USMverse

SNEAK PEEK

Radio Caca recently took it to their official Twitter account to announce a superb piece of news for the users who are looking forward to having their own virtual headquarters in the Metaverse. As per the recent revelation, the virtual headquarters of the BNB Chain are located in the USM Lab’s metaverse.

Well, it should be noted that the USM Metaverse is going to serve as the home to all the BNB Chain projects. This has facilitated an opportunity for the users to join and create their virtual HQ in the Metaverse.

USM Labs, the creator of the Universal Metaverse, most recently collaborated with Mdex.com, a composite DeFi ecosystem that integrates DEX, IMO, and DAO. Radio Caca seemed excited about the partnership and mentioned that they are eeying further to more such collaborations as it will contribute to the BNB Chain.

This came as a piece of good news for users who are interested in exploring the excitement of metaverse.

BNB chain has introduced an infrastructure that is intended to stretch a helping hand to developers and the application community in order to build and run their dedicated blockchain as a focused value.

Most recently, the BNB smart chain has acquired its performance upgrade via the v1.1.12 upgrade version. The upgrade is expected to minimize lower hardware requirements along with contributing in the improvement of the speed.

