Ripple CEO Refutes Whistleblower Claims Over SEC Case Verdict

Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple CEO came out to refute the allegations made by Crypto leaks, a whistleblower. It is being reported that Garlinghouse invested in Kyle Roche in order to tackle SEC lawsuit outcomes.

Ripple CEO can’t comment over validity of claims

According to Crypto Leaks, Kyle Roche founded Roche freedman which made a deal with Ava Labs. It mentioned they were lowlily associated with the Boies Schiller Flexner’s law firm. They speak for Ripple in the lawsuit filed by SEC claiming that the XRP token is a “security” in nature.

It claimed that Kyle suggested Garlinghouse form a new law firm. This organisation would master suing other players in the crypto space. This will be done in the same manner as how Ripple was being sued.

The report highlighted that Kyle asked the Ripple CEO to become the angel investor of this firm. However, Garlinghouse agreed to this deal. It added that this happened when the Ripple chief earlier expected to see a decrease in this kind of litigation.

Ripple’s CEO replied to these allegations in a Tweet. Garlinghouse said that he couldn’t comment on the claim’s validity. He clearly asserted that He never met or spoken with Kyle Roche.

Whistleblower’s prediction over SEC case

The whistleblower added that Ripple’s Garlinghouse deal and support to Kyle Roche cannot save him from the SEC. It further added that the blockchain firm’s current law proceeding must be a red flag for Emin Gün Sirer.

Emin Gün Sirer also replied to the allegation in a Tweet. He said that these allegations are nonsense conspiracy theories. He mentioned that they would never engage in such unethical activities.

However, Sirer added that plain wrong behavior claims made in the videos and article are incorrect.

John Deaton, XRP holder’s lawyer in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit said that you should not believe in everything you read. There is no way High profile CEO would expect to IPO and go public in just 1-3 years of going off bankroll.