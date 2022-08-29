copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-29)
Binance
2022-08-29 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -1.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,518 and $20,155 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,800, down by -1.15%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include XEC, DEXE, and ALPACA, up by 40%, 32%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Singapore Plans to Make Crypto Trading More Difficult for Retail Investors
- Grayscale Filings Reveal Spat With SEC Over Security Status of Less Popular Altcoins
- MakerDAO Recommends DAI-USD De-pegging to Limit Attack
- Read Binance News & Play WODL to Share $30,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers! (2022-08-29)
- 46% of US Crypto HODLers Not Happy With Their Investment (Study)
- Mining Difficulty Expected to Spike 6.8% to Reach All-Time High
- AntPool to Stop Maintaining Ethereum (ETH) Client Assets Post-Merge
- $1.25T Wiped off U.S. Equities Markets After Fed Speech, Losses Surpass Crypto Market Cap
- Crypto Liquidations Over $300 Million as Bitcoin, Ethereum Dumps Over 6%
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.57 (-2.64%)
- ETH: $1445.46 (-3.21%)
- BNB: $275 (-1.68%)
- XRP: $0.3197 (-4.20%)
- ADA: $0.4317 (-3.51%)
- SOL: $30.38 (-4.04%)
- DOGE: $0.06133 (-3.49%)
- DOT: $6.92 (-2.26%)
- MATIC: $0.777 (-4.01%)
- SHIB: $0.00001191 (-3.33%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- XEC/BUSD (+40%)
- DEXE/BUSD (+32%)
- ALPACA/BUSD (+14%)
