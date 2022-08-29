Binance Market Update (2022-08-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -1.58% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,518 and $20,155 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,800, down by -1.15%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include XEC , DEXE , and ALPACA , up by 40%, 32%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: