MakerDAO Recommends DAI-USD De-pegging to Limit Attack

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Recommends DAI-USD De-pegging to Limit Attack

Gauri Pant - Coinnounce
2022-08-29 02:48
In light of recent discussions about separating its native token from USD Coin (USDC) during the approval of Tornado Cash, MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen reached out to the community and explained why free-floating DAI might be the only option for the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).In a blog post titled “The Path of Compliance and the Path of Decentralization: Why Maker has no choice but to prepare to take Dai IPO,” Christensen explained that he miscalculated the risks associated with risk-weighted assets (RWA).
He stated:
Physical crackdown on crypto can happen without prior notice and possible recovery, even for legitimate, innocent users. This violates two fundamental assumptions we use to understand RWA risk and makes a severe threat much more serious.
While citing the protocol’s inability to comply with regulatory agencies, Christensen suggested, “As Dai has always been aiming and purpose, we must choose the path of decentralization.”
He believes that decentralized Maker will reduce the impact of pressures on the overall protocol and says, “Then the only option is to limit the attack surface by reducing the RWA risk to the maximum fixed percentage of the total collateral – this requires free floating from the USD.”
It is important to note that over 50% of DAI is collateralized by USDC, as evidenced by Daistat data.Joey Santoro, founder of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Fei Protocol, suggested canceling Tribe DAO participation after Fuze paid back its victims.
Earlier, a $10 million reward was offered to the Rari Fuze hacker for returning $80 million worth of assets, but Fei Protocol received no response from the attacker.
View full text