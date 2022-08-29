Exchange
64% Of Survyed American Parents Want Their Kids to Study Crypto in School

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-08-29 00:19
A recent research conducted by Study.com revealed that 64% of US parents think cryptocurrencies should be a subject part of their children’s education. However, the moms and dads are not that supportive of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) since only 25% said they should be included in the school programs.
The mayor of New York City – Eric Adams – is also a proponent of such educational amendments. Last year, he labeled cryptocurrencies as a “new way for paying for goods and services throughout the entire globe,” and as such, pupils should study them and their underlying technology.

Crypto Education Should Begin in School

Nearly two-thirds of the 800 surveyed American parents said cryptocurrencies should be taught in schools. 40% of the participants believe their kids should also study blockchain technology, while 35% think the Metaverse should be included, too. NFTs ranked last as only 25% believe their children should be aware of them.
Taking a closer look, 24% of the moms and dads think the start of crypto education should happen in high school, while 19% said middle school is more appropriate. 28% of the respondents believe studying digital assets is more important than design, and 26% stated it should swap subjects like architecture and art history.
Interestingly, 68% of the parents admitted to being cryptocurrency investors. On average, they have contributed around $766 to their children’s future education using profits from their investments.
Additionally, Study.com surveyed some college graduates, and 67% think cryptocurrencies should be a subject in school, while 36% said blockchain technology needs to be added.
“Like the parents we surveyed, most college grads had crypto investments and believed cryptocurrency should be part of a student’s education. Over one-third of graduates also thought schools should incorporate the Metaverse and blockchain into the curriculum. They were somewhat more on the fence about NFTs, though,” the company stated.
It is worth mentioning that the vast majority of the graduates (86%) think having formal knowledge about new currencies and tech innovations is more important than a college degree.

Eric Adams’ Idea

Shortly after being appointed as the new mayor of New York City, Eric Adams vowed to turn the Big Apple into a cryptocurrency and blockchain hub. Apart from that, he opined that the US authorities should add new school subjects enabling younger generations to study the merits of the digital asset sector:
“We must open our schools to teach the technology, to teach this new way of thinking when it comes down to paying for goods and services.”
A few months later, the politician doubled down on his pro-crypto stance, saying he will get his first three paychecks as a mayor in bitcoin instead of American dollars.
The post 64% of Survyed American Parents Want Their Kids to Study Crypto in School appeared first on CryptoPotato.
