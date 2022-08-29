Bitcoin Bearish Signal: 7YR-10YR Old Coins Display Movement

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: 7YR-10YR Old Coins Display Movement

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2022-08-29 01:34
On-chain data shows around 5k BTC that was sitting dormant since between 7 years to 10 years ago has just been moved, a sign that may be bearish for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands Show Movement Of 7yr-10yr Old Coins

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whenever such aged coins have moved before in this year, BTC has seen generally bearish trend.
The relevant indicator here is the “spent output age bands,” which tells us about the selling behavior of the different coin age holder groups in the Bitcoin market.
The metric works by checking through the chain history of each coin being sold to see when it was last moved before this. Based on this time period that the coin had remained dormant for, the indicator puts the coin into a group, and it being spent counts as a spike for that particular group.
The coin age group at hand here is the 7 years to 10 years old cohort, which includes all coins that were held stationary for time in this range, before being moved.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin spent outputs for this specific age band during the last few months:
Looks like the metric has registered a spike recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the spent outputs of the 7 years to 10 years Bitcoin age group has observed some significant spikes in the last few months.
The first of these came in March, and coincided with the crypto setting a local top with the price declining shortly after.
Then the next one came after the coin’s value had already sharply fallen off in May. The price proceeded to move sideways afterwards, until it eventually saw another large drop.
There was also a small rise in the indicator last month, where the price again set a local top as it went down (before moving back up once more, however).
Today, the spent outputs of coins aged 7 years to 10 years old have again shown movement, with the spike amounting to a large 5k BTC.
Since the price of Bitcoin has just recently declined, it’s possible that this latest rise in the metric could follow the same trend as of the spike in May.
But the quant in the post notes that this time the transaction hasn’t been sent to exchanges (which investors usually use for selling), so it’s hard to say exactly what impact this may have on the crypto’s value. Nonetheless, the outcome from this is likely to not be bullish.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20k, down 6% in the past week.
The value of the crypto has plunged down | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView Featured image from Aleksi Räisä on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
View full text