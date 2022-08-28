copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-28)
Binance
2022-08-28 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 0.53% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,809 and $20,161 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,025, up by 0.26%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include DEXE, XEC, and LAZIO, up by 53%, 28%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- 46% of US Crypto HODLers Not Happy With Their Investment (Study)
- Mining Difficulty Expected to Spike 6.8% to Reach All-Time High
- AntPool to Stop Maintaining Ethereum (ETH) Client Assets Post-Merge
- $1.25T Wiped off U.S. Equities Markets After Fed Speech, Losses Surpass Crypto Market Cap
- Crypto Liquidations Over $300 Million as Bitcoin, Ethereum Dumps Over 6%
- Crypt Market Cap Below $1T, Bitcoin Fights for $20K (Weekend Watch)
- Dogecoin Co-Founder Rejects $14 Million Offer to Boost Image of Dogechain
- NearPay Brings Virtual Crypto Cards and a Wallet for iOS as Well as Android Users
- Analyst PlanB Says the Worst of the Market Expectations are Already Priced in
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.615 (+0.58%)
- ETH: $1487.09 (+1.20%)
- BNB: $281.3 (+0.39%)
- XRP: $0.3341 (+0.06%)
- ADA: $0.4453 (+0.52%)
- SOL: $31.85 (+1.56%)
- DOGE: $0.06381 (+1.19%)
- DOT: $7.08 (+1.43%)
- MATIC: $0.8253 (+3.47%)
- SHIB: $0.00001234 (+2.32%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- DEXE/BUSD (+53%)
- XEC/BUSD (+28%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+26%)
