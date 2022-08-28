Exchange
46% of US Crypto HODLers Not Happy With Their Investment (Study)

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-08-28 14:05
A recent survey carried out by Pew Research Center estimated that 46% of American cryptocurrency investors think their entrance into the market has done worse than expected. Only 15% admitted their investments have turned more successful than initially thought.
The study further disclosed that the share of crypto investors in the US had remained relatively the same compared to figures from September last year. The lack of significant changes comes despite the fact that bitcoin reached its all-time high price in November and the consecutive bear market that followed months later.

American Investors Expected More

The research conducted in the middle of July shows that almost 50% of the US crypto HODLers did not think their investment will be in the condition it is today. 31% said they expected this outcome, while only 15% stated their allocation turned out to be better than anticipated.
Despite major events in the industry, such as bitcoin reaching an all-time high of nearly $70,000 in November and the ongoing bear market, the percentage of US cryptocurrency investors has not changed drastically since September.
The approximately 16% of Americans who distributed some of their wealth in the asset class said their main reason for doing so was because they were looking for alternative investment options. 75% believe dealing with crypto is a good way to make money, while 54% outlined it is easier to invest in bitcoin and altcoins than in other products.
The average profile of the US crypto HODLer has not changed much, either. 42% of men aged 18 to 29 have allocated funds in crypto. On the contrary, just 9% of women have entered the market. It is worth mentioning that minorities, including Hispanics, Black, and Asians, are more active on the digital asset scene.
Awareness about cryptocurrencies is on a very high level. Approximately 90% of the participants have heard at least a little about the sector, while 26% said they have good knowledge of the matter.

US Millennials and Their Attraction to Crypto

Speaking of young individuals investing part of their funds in cryptocurrencies, it is worth noting the millennials. Another survey carried out by Alto disclosed that 40% of the Americans born between 1981 and 1996 own digital assets.
Moreover, most who are not HODLers admitted they have been considering the option of entering the ecosystem in the near future. Eric Satz – Founder and CEO of Alto – explained that the current macroeconomic situation halts some of those willing to invest in crypto. However, things might change once the global economy starts recovering:
“In a world of conspicuous consumption, soaring living costs, and mounting student loan debt, millennials find it difficult to invest for the future because they are struggling to afford the present.”
Interestingly, the share of US millennials who have diversified their portfolios with digital assets is larger than the one investing in mutual funds.
The post 46% of US Crypto HODLers Not Happy With Their Investment (Study) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
