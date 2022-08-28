Crypto Liquidations Over $300 Million as Bitcoin, Ethereum Dumps Over 6%

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Liquidations Over $300 Million as Bitcoin, Ethereum Dumps Over 6%

Oluwapelumi Adejumo - BeInCrypto
2022-08-28 09:38
The crypto industry has shed 6.8% of its value within the last 24 hours, with over $300 million positions liquidated in the bloodbath.
Bitcoin’s price lost 6.6% of its value during the last 24 hours, trading for as low as $20,042 during this time frame.
Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has shed roughly 4% of its value. The asset is currently trading at over 70% away from its all-time high.
According to Coinglass data, the total Bitcoin liquidations in the last 24 hours stand at $83 million.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s market cap has also crashed by 50% from the nearly $900 billion recorded at the beginning of this year to the current figure of $387 billion.

Ethereum Sheds Over 11% in 24 Hours

Ethereum experienced a much significant drop as its value fell by 11.7% to trade below $1,500 for the first time in weeks. The decline meant that gains made from the merge anticipation in recent weeks have been wiped off the market.
Over the last seven days, Ethereum has shed over 7% of its value and it is trading at almost 70% away from its ATH.
The red candle also liquidated over $135 million positions in Ethereum.

Altcoins in Red

Other major cryptocurrencies also experienced sharp declines, with several traders losing millions.
Ripple-backed XRP fell by 5.6%, liquidating $2.66 million, while Solana dropped by 9.9%, liquidating $6.81 million.
Additionally, the 11.5% drop in Ethereum Classic value has led to over $16 million in liquidation. The total crypto liquidation in the last 24 hours is now around $317 million.
Apart from that, the crypto market has seen its market cap drop to around $1.02 trillion as roughly $70 billion has been wiped off the space.

The Federal Reserve Connection

The recent market decline can be tied to the statements of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the US economy should prepare for more pain.
According to Chairman Powell, the federal bank is committed to containing the rising inflation by introducing more stringent policies to the economy.
Several market analysts have interpreted this to mean that the authorities could hike the interest rate again during its September meeting.
The post Crypto Liquidations Over $300 Million as Bitcoin, Ethereum Dumps Over 6% appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text