copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-28)
Binance
2022-08-28 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,790 and $20,256 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,030, down by -0.84%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LAZIO, PORTO, and ASR, up by 29%, 17%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Dogecoin Co-Founder Rejects $14 Million Offer to Boost Image of Dogechain
- NearPay Brings Virtual Crypto Cards and a Wallet for iOS as Well as Android Users
- Analyst PlanB Says the Worst of the Market Expectations are Already Priced in
- $80 Billion Gone From Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Dumped to 6-Week Low
- Experts Fear Unusually Large Interest Hike, Is Crypto Crash Unavoidable?
- How Are Ethereum Whales Prepping For The Merger?
- Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform Their BAYC-Related Song at the MTV Awards
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6126 (-0.88%)
- ETH: $1493.47 (-0.57%)
- BNB: $279.8 (-0.50%)
- XRP: $0.3336 (-0.45%)
- ADA: $0.4476 (+1.82%)
- SOL: $31.65 (-1.16%)
- DOGE: $0.06355 (-0.28%)
- DOT: $7.08 (+1.14%)
- MATIC: $0.8092 (+3.70%)
- SHIB: $0.00001232 (-0.48%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LAZIO/BUSD (+29%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+17%)
- ASR/BUSD (+10%)
View full text