Binance Market Update (2022-08-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -3.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,790 and $20,750 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,015, down by -3.06%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BICO , FLUX , and AVA , up by 17%, 9%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: