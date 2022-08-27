copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-27)
Binance
2022-08-27 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -3.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,790 and $20,750 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,015, down by -3.06%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BICO, FLUX, and AVA, up by 17%, 9%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- $80 Billion Gone From Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Dumped to 6-Week Low
- Experts Fear Unusually Large Interest Hike, Is Crypto Crash Unavoidable?
- How Are Ethereum Whales Prepping For The Merger?
- Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform Their BAYC-Related Song at the MTV Awards
- The Ethereum Merger Might Have Negative Impact on DeFi and Stablecoins! Here’s Why
- Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Hints Vasil Hard Fork Date
- Elon Musk And Now Sarath Ratanavadi – Billionaires To Invest In Cryptocurrencies
- $400M in Liquidations Daily as Bitcoin Dipped Below $20K
- Here’s How Crypto Market Reacted To Jerome Powell Speech
- Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
- Thai Energy Magnate to Double Down on His Crypto Investments (Report)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6015 (-3.84%)
- ETH: $1479.26 (-5.16%)
- BNB: $277.7 (-2.66%)
- XRP: $0.335 (-1.56%)
- ADA: $0.4444 (+0.41%)
- SOL: $31.32 (-4.83%)
- DOGE: $0.06306 (-3.58%)
- DOT: $7.03 (-0.99%)
- MATIC: $0.7991 (+1.72%)
- SHIB: $0.00001206 (-6.22%)
Top gainers on Binance:
