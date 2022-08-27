copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-27)
Binance
2022-08-27 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -4.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,790 and $20,834 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,974, down by -3.84%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FLUX, AVA, and LUNC, up by 18%, 10%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- $80 Billion Gone From Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Dumped to 6-Week Low
- Experts Fear Unusually Large Interest Hike, Is Crypto Crash Unavoidable?
- How Are Ethereum Whales Prepping For The Merger?
- Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform Their BAYC-Related Song at the MTV Awards
- The Ethereum Merger Might Have Negative Impact on DeFi and Stablecoins! Here’s Why
- Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Hints Vasil Hard Fork Date
- Elon Musk And Now Sarath Ratanavadi – Billionaires To Invest In Cryptocurrencies
- $400M in Liquidations Daily as Bitcoin Dipped Below $20K
- Here’s How Crypto Market Reacted To Jerome Powell Speech
- Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
- Thai Energy Magnate to Double Down on His Crypto Investments (Report)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.605 (-4.85%)
- ETH: $1468.57 (-7.82%)
- BNB: $280.3 (-2.74%)
- XRP: $0.3339 (-1.85%)
- ADA: $0.4428 (-2.06%)
- SOL: $31.35 (-5.80%)
- DOGE: $0.06304 (-4.41%)
- DOT: $6.97 (-3.19%)
- MATIC: $0.7974 (+0.78%)
- SHIB: $0.00001205 (-8.02%)
Top gainers on Binance:
