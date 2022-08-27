Exchange
Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform Their BAYC-Related Song at the MTV Awards

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-08-27 11:35
Two of the iconic American rappers – Eminem and Snoop Dogg – will perform their mutual single “From D 2 the LBC” live on the MTV-sponsored Video Music Awards (VMAs) this Sunday. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) holders will be allowed to watch this event live at the “Otherside” Metaverse.
The song includes the artists’ personal non-fungible tokens, who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to acquire them.

The Duo’s Song Goes Live on Air

The renowned musicians have not always been a great tandem. Over the past years, Snoop Dogg said Eminem should not be considered among the 10 greatest rappers of all time. The latter fired back, using his song called “Zeus” as a weapon:
“Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Man, dog, you was like a damn god to me… Nah, not really (haha), I had “Dog” backwards.”
Shortly after, Snoop Dogg revealed he apologized to Eminem, saying the competition in their industry is too fierce, which is why sometimes there is too much tension between some rappers.
The musicians seemed to have buried the hatchet completely in June this year when they released a mutual song called “From the D 2 The LBC.” In its half-animated video, they showed their NFTs from the famous BAYC collection.
In one of his recent tweets, Snoop Dogg informed that he and Eminem will perform the single live during the MTV-sponsored Video Music Awards (VMAs) on August 28.
This year, the organizers added a new category called “the Best Metaverse Performance,” suggesting that virtual reality projects will have a significant role in the annual awards in the future.
The VMAs have emerged as one of the top events for music fans. In 2011, nearly 12.4 million viewers watched it live, while in the following years, the interest slowly declined. Apart from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, other performers on Sunday will be Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Twenty One Pilots.

Eminem’s History With Crypto

Touching upon Eminem, it is worth mentioning that the rap legend is not a newbie in the cryptocurrency universe. In April 2021, the 15-time Grammy award winner collaborated with Nifty Gateway to introduce his NFT collection called Shady Con.
Marshall Bruce Mathers III (as his real name is) said his affection towards similar collections dates back to his childhood when he was a fan of comic books, baseball cards, and toys:
“Not much has changed for me as an adult. I have attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone. I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man, I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion.”
Earlier this year, Eminem joined the BAYC club spending 123,45 ETH for Bored Ape #9055. The collectible represents a monkey dressed in a golden jacket and wearing a hat. At the time of the transaction, the purchase equaled over $460,000.
The post Eminem and Snoop Dogg to Perform Their BAYC-Related Song at the MTV Awards appeared first on CryptoPotato.
