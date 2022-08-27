How Are Ethereum Whales Prepping For The Merger?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

How Are Ethereum Whales Prepping For The Merger?

Delma Wilson - Coinpedia
2022-08-27 12:28
The Ethereum (ETH) blockchain saw a surge in investor interest, as people are hopeful of profits with the upcoming ETH Merge.
A short while back, Ether soared to a two-month high after its developers successfully completed the final rehearsal for the upgrade. The world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency climbed as high as $1,927 in early August, marking its highest level since early June.
The ETH whales moved their holdings to on-exchange addresses with a recent drop in the holdings of non-exchange addresses.
As per a report that records activity over the last three months, there has been an 11% drop in the assets of Ethereum in non-exchange addresses. At the same time, there was a whopping 78% increase in the holdings of whale on-exchange addresses.
As per on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the Ethereum supply within top exchange addresses has risen with traders dumping their holdings onto large exchanges during the 2022 market decline.
Santiment wrote on August 3:
“Ethereum has seen its supply held by top exchange addresses rise, which makes sense with traders dumping their holdings on to large exchanges during the 2022 slide. Watch for a decline in top $ETH exchange address holdings as a bullish signal.”
As per estimates of early August, a combined 7 million ETH were held by the top 10 exchange addresses, which was the highest since May 2021. Santiment also noted that a decline in the top ETH exchange address holdings might be a positive price indicator.

What Caused The ETH Price Surge?

In July 2022, after multiple delays, the news about the merge finally happening positively impacted the Ether price. It rose to a 6-month high of approximately $2,000. Although this was an excellent bullish price movement, it was an abortive move to hit the critical resistance mark at that time.
The cumulative data from July till now has revealed a plunge in the price of several altcoins, including Ethereum. Currently, market sentiments aren’t great either.
This is causing the price to take a severe hit, even though the merger is now closer than ever before. There has also been a rapid reduction in the holdings of the Ethereum whales.
The Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is one of the most significant events to take place within the crypto industry and undoubtedly, all eyes are on it. The event intends to shift the Ethereum Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, which uses mining, to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism which will drastically reduce the platform’s carbon footprint and make processes faster.
The September merge would entail the successful completion of phase 2 out of the 3 stages of migration to the PoS system. The migration to the PoS consensus mechanism began in December 2020. The process initiated with phase 1 which included the introduction of a Beacon chain.
Phase 2 of the Ethereum merge, was supposed to be completed in 2021. However, the plan didn’t really work out due to certain delays in the process. This led to a shift in the schedule, driving it into the Q3 of 2022.
The last phase of the transition is obviously the most significant of all three phases as it will supposedly be activating some vital features like reducing the energy consumption of the blockchain and sharding.
As per reports, the merge process is already past 95%, considering the date scheduled for the event. The merge process will take place following the successful completion of the Goerli test net.
The post How Are Ethereum Whales Prepping For The Merger? appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text