Binance Market Update (2022-08-27)
Binance
2022-08-27 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -5.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,915 and $21,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,201, down by -5.69%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LUNC, AVA, and FLUX, up by 7%, 4%, and 3%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Elon Musk And Now Sarath Ratanavadi – Billionaires To Invest In Cryptocurrencies
- $400M in Liquidations Daily as Bitcoin Dipped Below $20K
- Here’s How Crypto Market Reacted To Jerome Powell Speech
- Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
- Thai Energy Magnate to Double Down on His Crypto Investments (Report)
- Bitcoin Volatility Amplifies as Fed Chair Speaks at Jackson Hole
- The Global Crypto Market Might Crash With High Impact on Small Investors – India’s Central Bank Governor
- Afghan Police Stopped 16 Crypto Exchanges
- Weekly Market Highlights - 26 August, 2022
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6267 (-7.89%)
- ETH: $1502.15 (-9.51%)
- BNB: $281.1 (-5.00%)
- XRP: $0.3352 (-9.45%)
- ADA: $0.4397 (-8.13%)
- SOL: $32.01 (-7.49%)
- DOGE: $0.06375 (-6.70%)
- DOT: $7.01 (-5.65%)
- SHIB: $0.00001239 (-7.47%)
- MATIC: $0.7801 (-3.24%)
Top gainers on Binance:
