Binance Market Update (2022-08-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -5.74% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,915 and $21,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,201, down by -5.69%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LUNC , AVA , and FLUX , up by 7%, 4%, and 3%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: