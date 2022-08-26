Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Hints Vasil Hard Fork Date

Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson anticipates the Vasil hard fork upgrade in September if everything went well and no bug or slowdown delays the upgrade. IOHK will work with the Cardano community to set a date for the Vasil hard fork. Also, the team will have a meeting with the Stake Pool Operators (SPO) to get an update on preparations on their side.

Charles Hoskinson Anticipates Vasil Hard Fork in September

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson in a video broadcast on August 26 said things are moving along very quickly and anticipates the Vasil hard fork is most likely to happen in September.

The developers and the community are extensively testing things against the 1.35.3 node, with integration and infrastructure looking good. Also, there are no major bugs, other than minor bugs in the backlog.

“Things are moving along very quickly extensive testing is still being done by both the community and still by us and a lot of integration work is happening behind the scenes so all of that infrastructure is looking good.”

The team will work with the Cardano community to set a date for the Vasil hard fork sometime in September. Moreover, meetings will be held with SPOs to get updates regarding preparations for the Vasil hard fork. Also, exchanges will be pushed to upgrade to 1.35.3 to provide liquidity.

Data on PoolTool shows SPOs running the 1.35.3 node account for 53% of mainnet block production in epoch 359. IOHK targets 75% block production by SPOs running the 1.35.3 node to implement the fork on the Cardano mainnet.

Also, after the top 5 major crypto exchanges in terms of volume finish upgrading to 1.35.3 and top dApps report successful tests against node 1.35.3, IOHK will announce the hard fork date. Binance contributes 30%-40% to the Cardano trade volume and has announced upgrading to 1.35.3.

Moreover, Cardano developer Adam Dean yesterday confirmed that the Vasil hard fork will come sooner than expected.

Cardano (ADA) Price Looks to Hit $0.55 Soon

The Cardano (ADA) price is moving strongly, despite the correction due to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish stance on interest rate hikes.

The ADA price may likely hit $0.55 soon in anticipation of the hard fork in September. The expectations of the Cardano’s Vasil hard fork in September-end are higher.