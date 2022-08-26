Worldwide Crypto Ownership Cross 320 Million, Here Are The Countries Leading The Charge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Worldwide Crypto Ownership Cross 320 Million, Here Are The Countries Leading The Charge

Best Owie - NewsBTC
2022-08-26 23:00
Crypto adoption worldwide has accelerated in the last couple of years. Thanks are especially in order to the 2021 bull run that saw the price of bitcoin reach as high as $69,000, triggering an influx of new users into the market, both on the retail and institutional investor side. As it now stands, there are now more than 320 million crypto users around the world, according to recent data. Here are the countries that dominate the list.

The United States Takes The Lead

The United States has actually seen one of the most rapid adoptions of cryptocurrencies. Data from Triple A shows that there are more than 46 million crypto users in the country. This is made even more evident that more than 80% of all crypto ATMs installed in the world exist in this region. So in total, the United States has 13.74% of its total population who are crypto users.
Coming in second is India. Over the years, there have been reports of Indians flocking to cryptocurrency as the new gold. Their numbers have grown rapidly as a result, and there are now more than 27.4 million crypto users in the region. However, this only makes up about 2% of the total Indian population. Pakistan comes in 3rd place with more than 26.4 million crypto users, accounting for 11.5% of the total population.
Total market cap falls to $976 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
Nigeria unsurprisingly comes in 4th place. The economic situation in the country has gotten worse over time with double-digit inflation, and residents have turned to cryptocurrency to maintain the value of their wealth. The country has more than 22.3 million users, making up 10.34% of the total population.
Vietnam comes in 5th place with more than 20.2 million users. However, despite being 5th, it is the country with the largest percentage of the population using crypto, with 20.27%. This puts it ahead of China, with 19.88 million, and Brazil, with 16.65 million. Russia, Indonesia, and South Africa complete the top 10 with 14.6 million, 12.23 million, and 7.7 million, respectively.

Crypto Spreads Over The Continents

On a control-by-country scale, the United States led the charge in terms of adoption, but when zoomed out and looked at from the perspective of continents as a whole, the West is quickly dethroned. Instead, Asians lead the charge in this regard.
The data shows that Asia boasts 130 million crypto users. In contrast, the African continent has 53 million uses. This puts North America in 3rd place with a total of 51 million users. Europe follows with 43 million, and South America with 27 million. Oceania came out to 1 million users.
Holder demographics are also skewed towards the male popular. In total, 63% of all crypto users are men, while 37% are females. 72% of all users are under the age of 34, indicating that the market appeals to the younger popular. The majority (71%) have at least a Bachelor’s degree.
View full text