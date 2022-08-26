copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-26)
Binance
2022-08-26 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -4.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,533 and $21,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,643, down by -4.48%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SNM, CFX, and BLZ, up by 71%, 7%, and 3%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Volatility Amplifies as Fed Chair Speaks at Jackson Hole
- The Global Crypto Market Might Crash With High Impact on Small Investors – India’s Central Bank Governor
- Afghan Police Stopped 16 Crypto Exchanges
- Weekly Market Highlights - 26 August, 2022
- SEC Delays Decision on VanEck Bitcoin Spot ETF Application by 45 Days
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2022)
- Synthetix Trading Volume Reaches New Low Tumbling More Than $800 Million
- Report: Tornado Cash Developer Worked for Russian Security Agency
- Ethereum Developers Raise Concerns Ahead of Highly Anticipated Merge
- Beijing Discloses Two-Year Plan For Metaverse Development
- On-Chain Data Reveals XRP Attracts Investors With Most Positive Sentiment
- Binance Signs MoU With the City of Busan to Further Foster Blockchain Industry Development
- Japan to Reform Crypto Corporate Tax Laws
- South Korea’s Former Vice Minister of Economy Becomes the CEO of a Blockchain Institute
- Energy Costs Are an Increasing Concern for Cash-Strapped Bitcoin Miners
- Afghan Police Ceased 16 Crypto Exchanges Over The Last Week
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6654 (-7.74%)
- ETH: $1559.5 (-8.64%)
- BNB: $285.3 (-5.69%)
- XRP: $0.3404 (-2.44%)
- ADA: $0.4426 (-5.41%)
- SOL: $32.9 (-8.10%)
- DOGE: $0.06538 (-5.16%)
- DOT: $7.1 (-6.33%)
- SHIB: $0.00001286 (-7.35%)
- MATIC: $0.7855 (-3.68%)
Top gainers on Binance:
