Binance Market Update (2022-08-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -4.85% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,533 and $21,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,643, down by -4.48%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SNM , CFX , and BLZ , up by 71%, 7%, and 3%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: