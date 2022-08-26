Binance Market Update (2022-08-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -3.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,611 and $21,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,774, down by -3.67%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SNM , LUNC , and SNX , up by 43%, 13%, and 7%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: