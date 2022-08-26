copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-26)
Binance
2022-08-26 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, down by -3.56% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,611 and $21,880 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,774, down by -3.67%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SNM, LUNC, and SNX, up by 43%, 13%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Volatility Amplifies as Fed Chair Speaks at Jackson Hole
- The Global Crypto Market Might Crash With High Impact on Small Investors – India’s Central Bank Governor
- Afghan Police Stopped 16 Crypto Exchanges
- Weekly Market Highlights - 26 August, 2022
- SEC Delays Decision on VanEck Bitcoin Spot ETF Application by 45 Days
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2022)
- Synthetix Trading Volume Reaches New Low Tumbling More Than $800 Million
- Report: Tornado Cash Developer Worked for Russian Security Agency
- Ethereum Developers Raise Concerns Ahead of Highly Anticipated Merge
- Beijing Discloses Two-Year Plan For Metaverse Development
- On-Chain Data Reveals XRP Attracts Investors With Most Positive Sentiment
- Binance Signs MoU With the City of Busan to Further Foster Blockchain Industry Development
- Japan to Reform Crypto Corporate Tax Laws
- South Korea’s Former Vice Minister of Economy Becomes the CEO of a Blockchain Institute
- Energy Costs Are an Increasing Concern for Cash-Strapped Bitcoin Miners
- Afghan Police Ceased 16 Crypto Exchanges Over The Last Week
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6858 (-2.98%)
- ETH: $1593.34 (-6.33%)
- BNB: $288 (-4.48%)
- XRP: $0.3402 (-1.48%)
- ADA: $0.452 (-2.21%)
- SOL: $33.28 (-6.83%)
- DOGE: $0.0659 (-3.57%)
- DOT: $7.19 (-4.64%)
- SHIB: $0.0000131 (-5.21%)
- MATIC: $0.7913 (-2.66%)
Top gainers on Binance:
