Huge Demand for Places at Dubai Metaverse Assembly, Says Dubai Future Foundation’s Director

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-08-26 14:43
SNEAK PEEK
  • Participants belonging to a number of sectors will attend the event.
  • The event is scheduled for next month and will last for 2 days.
  • Global audience can attend the event through live streaming.
Dubai Future Foundation’s director of projects, Hamad AlShirawi, said that there’s been a huge demand for places at Dubai’s first ever metaverse, which is scheduled for next month.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced the inaugural Dubai Metaverse Assembly in July. The event will be held on September 28 and 29 at the Museum of the Future and Emirates Towers.
300 plus experts, officials and policymakers along with 40 organizations based on the metaverse are expected to grace the event.
According to Mr. AlShirawi, people belonging to multiple sectors will attend the event.
He further said that there’s a lot of demand from private companies, innovators in Web 3.0, government and technology start-ups.
As there are limited seats, live streaming will be arranged for the global audience.
Speakers who are reputed and known for being innovative in the metaverse world are expected to be a part of meaningful discussions on areas like the role of government, factors to establish ecosystems on the metaverse, the way Web3 technologies are allowing new business models as well as interactions on the metaverse and the way private companies are bringing change in art, finance, gaming, education and more.
In line with Dubai Metaverse Strategy, the Museum of the Future will host Dubai Metaverse Assembly in September 2022. The global event gathers over 300 experts and 40 specialized organizations to discuss the unlimited opportunities offered by the metaverse to serve humanity.
— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 19, 2022
The announcement came a day after the release of the update, Dubai ready to create over 40,000 virtual jobs on metaverse.
The event will support Dubai in moving closer towards its metaverse goals by bringing together Web3 and technology firms based on the metaverse to discuss work not only with a wider audience but enterprise leaders as well.
Also, it will establish a worldwide platform for partnership and opportunities based on evolving technologies.Previously, Today NFT News reported on ‘Dubai’s Museum of the Future & Binance to launch their NFT collection.’
