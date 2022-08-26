Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-star chef, has released his Phygital NFT cookbook in the United States

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-star chef, has released his Phygital NFT cookbook in the United States

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-08-26 10:25
SNEAK PEEK
  • Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-starred chef, tested his recipes in the metaverse. His limited-edition cookbook, Sacred Foods of India, was released in collaboration with the NFT-metaverse marketplace Akshaya.io.
  • The Sacred Foods of India is the world’s first Phygital NFT (physical and digital), and it is available in two “flavors.”
  • By scanning NFT codes on and inside the cookbook, users can access the cookbook’s “digital twin,” an interactive 3-D version of the book they can flip through on mobile phones or PCs.
Sacred Foods of India is a “Phygital,” or physical and digital, cookbook that was just released by renowned Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna and Akshaya, a Metaverse, NFT, as well as digital twin platform.
Mr. Khanna is a restaurateur, filmmaker, humanitarian, presenter of MasterChef India, and cookbook author. He wanted to mix the digital and physical into a one-of-a-kind collectible like no other cookbook author has done before.
Back in June, star chef Vikas Khanna launched the first-ever digital twin on Phygital. Also, he is honored to share this groundbreaking piece of art, the amazing history and flavors of Indian cuisine, and the captivating stories that make these sacred, unifying recipes so remarkable.
Khanna created the vegetarian cookbook from a collection of more than 100 “holy dishes” that explore the richness of Indian origin and culture.
The recipes in the book feature cuisine from several religions to show how people can learn to understand one another better and celebrate variety and democracy, bridging the gap that still exists today.
Also, Sacred Foods of India is packaged inside an antique-style solid maple & walnut hardwood box with Swarovski crystals for its most recent distribution.
It also includes an Akshaya-made NFT that is kept on the Ethereum Blockchain and has access to a digital twin-component that certifies the physical copy’s ownership as well as authenticity.
In India, Akshaya.io is the first platform that combines Metaverse, NFT, and Digital Twin to let users claim ownership of both physical and digital assets with verified proof of authenticity.
According to a news release, Khanna and Akshaya’s relationship is the first of its kind and “paves a new way for how food, which is fundamentally physical, may become a part of the digital world via NFTs and digital twins.”
The project’s supporters think that this kind of collaboration makes it possible for people to bond over food in novel, uncharted ways. Moreover, they argue that the social benefits of sharing meals are no longer limited to the dinner table.
The post Vikas Khanna, a Michelin-star chef, has released his Phygital NFT cookbook in the United States appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text