Binance Releases Its Plan For Enabling A Smooth Ethereum Merge

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Releases Its Plan For Enabling A Smooth Ethereum Merge

Elena R - Coinpedia
2022-08-26 11:57
Several platforms from the crypto industry have come forward to support the Ethereum Merge.
Recently, crypto exchange Binance has verbalized its support for the Merge, which is scheduled to take place on the 15th of September. Going beyond words, the exchange has extended support through actions as well by releasing an update for the users on what they should expect during the ETH Merge. They had also announced the suspension of deposits and withdrawals of ETH tokens some time ago, in order to pave the way for a smooth event.

Binance’s Plan of Action

On Thursday, Binance released a notice on its website regarding the Ethereum Merge. It informed its users that it would be taking steps to mitigate the risks that the upgrade could bring along. The exchange has listed a series of actions it would be taking when the Merge finally occurs.
To begin with, Binance mentioned in the detailed notice that it would be suspending deposits and withdrawals of ETH and all ERC-20 tokens. This suspension will occur on two occasions – during the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade and later during the Paris execution layer upgrade. Upgrades are likely to occur respectively at 11:34:47 AM UTC on September 6 and at approximately 12:30 AM UTC on September 15.
The exchange quoted,
“Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals for ETH and ERC-20 tokens at approximately:
2022-09-06 11:00 (UTC) for the Bellatrix consensus layer upgrade
2022-09-15 00:00 (UTC) for the Paris execution layer upgrade
Please ensure that you leave sufficient time for your ETH and ERC-20 token transfers to be fully processed prior to the above time. We will handle all technical requirements for users holding ETH and ERC-20 tokens on Binance.”
Additionally, Binance assured that it would resume normal deposits and withdrawals post-Merge if all goes well and no new tokens are created.
In case separate chains are formed, Binance said that it would use the ”ETH ticker” for the PoS chain. Also, the exchange would be crediting the users’ accounts with the forked token at a 1:1 ratio. The snapshot taken before the Paris execution layer will dictate the distribution.

Binance’s Stance On The Ethereum PoW Fork (ETHPoW)

Binance announced in its notice that spot trading for ETH and ERC-20 tokens will continue unaffected. Additionally, while margin trading will continue, the exchange will be pausing borrowing on September 14th and 16th at midnight (UTC).
ETH Futures Trading will continue, but the exchange will balance a few parameters to mitigate possible risks because of high volatility.
Notably, the Binance Pool plans to remove the ETH mining service post-Merge.

Binance Supports Ethereum Upgradation

As per an official announcement, Binance will be introducing zero-fee trading for the ETH/BUSD spot trading pair on August 26. The zero-fee trading is to be enabled nearly 20 days ahead of the Merge event.
Binance said, “All users will enjoy zero maker and taker fees for the ETH/BUSD spot trading pair. The ETH/BUSD spot trading pair will be excluded from BNB fee discounts, fee rebates, or any other form of fee adjustments or fee promotions.”
A couple of weeks ago, Binance had also said in its blog post that it is closely monitoring the Merge and will support it when it launches. The exchange recognized that the event could potentially lead to the creation of an Ethereum fork or token branch.
Binance added that it will evaluate support for forked token distribution and withdrawals. Notably, Binance had hinted that it plans to support the Proof-of-Stake version of ETH as an important update but has not ruled out the possible ETH fork.
A number of other parties have expressed their support in case ETH leads to a new fork. According to TRX founder Justin Sun, support for the new fork is part of preserving the Ethereum blockchain that uses Proof-of-Work consensus.
Chandler Guo, a prominent ETH miner, mentioned that he would be forking the Ethereum chain again. This would give rise to ETHPoW, a forked chain that would retain ETH mining post-Merge.
The post Binance Releases Its Plan For Enabling A Smooth Ethereum Merge appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text