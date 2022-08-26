Binance Market Update (2022-08-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, down by -1.37% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,329 and $21,777 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,421, down by -1.22%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM , LUNC , and STG , up by 83%, 18%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: