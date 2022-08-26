Synthetix Trading Volume Reaches New Low Tumbling More Than $800 Million

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Synthetix Trading Volume Reaches New Low Tumbling More Than $800 Million

Raphael Minter - BeInCrypto
2022-08-26 05:15
Synthetix plunged in volume during July due to a significant decline in trading activity across centralized and decentralized exchanges (DEX).
Synthetix was one of the best-performing DEXs in July and recorded a trading volume of approximately $2.5 billion, per Be[In]Crypto research based on data from Dune Analytics.
While this value may seem high, it was below the volume of the largest DEX Uniswap and Curve and was a 26% decrease from June ($3.4 billion).
Source: Monthly Volume of DEXs Chart by Dune Analytics
Synthetix joined DEXs such as Balancer and Curve by increasing year-over-year in July. The latest statistic was a 54% increase in the $1.6 billion volume recorded in July 2021.

What is Synthetix?

Launched in September 2017, Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets.
Housed in the Ethereum ecosystem, Synthetix offers users access to highly liquidity synthetic assets.
As a high-volume DEX, it records billions of dollars in monthly trading volume.
Synthetix has a native asset called SNX and has more than $300 million in total value locked, according to data from DeFiLlama.

What caused the decline in volume?

An overall bearish market that deepened in May and extended into July has been credited for the drop in volume.
Synthetix, like other decentralized exchanges, supports several low-cap digital assets which see relatively lower trading volumes.
As a result, the negative sentiment that saw millions of traders and investors turn away from crypto for less volatile assets led to a tumble in volume.

SNX price reaction

SNX opened on July 1 at a trading price of $2.28. It reached a monthly high of $4.39, tested a monthly low of $2.17, and closed the month at $3.57.
Overall, regardless of a volume decline, there was a 56% increase between the opening and closing price of SNX in July.
Source: SNX/USD Chart by TradingView
The post Synthetix Trading Volume Reaches New Low Tumbling More Than $800 Million appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text