On-Chain Data Reveals XRP Attracts Investors With Most Positive Sentiment

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

On-Chain Data Reveals XRP Attracts Investors With Most Positive Sentiment

Nidhi Kolhapur - CoinPedia
2022-08-26 03:09
The post On-Chain Data Reveals XRP Attracts Investors With Most Positive Sentiment appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
As of Thursday morning, Ethereum (ETH), the second-most valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC), is rapidly moving closer to the $1,700 level. On the other hand, Bitcoin was able to record a minor increase and is currently holding steady around the $21,000 mark. Numerous other well-known cryptocurrencies, such as Litecoin, Dogecoin, Solana, and XRP all had slight increases.
XRP is presently one of the cryptocurrencies with the greatest positive sentiment on its account, according to the crypto market information portal Santiment. XRP maintains companies with assets like BNB, CAKE, and THETA in this metric, and the study was carried out during the last week.

On-Chain Analysis

The cryptocurrency market saw a big decline during this time that didn’t affect any of the assets. If the market’s entire spectrum experienced a drop under roughly equivalent conditions, then each of the provided instruments would have to decide for itself how to continue to accumulate and grow.
Among top market cap assets in #crypto, those with the largest positive sentiment right now are #BinanceCoin, #Pancakeswap, #Theta, and #XRPNetwork.Monitor where the euphoria and fear lies & get your Sanbase PRO trial to check in on models like these! https://t.co/MxzNQuX54O pic.twitter.com/sXkOS7jjeo
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 25, 2022
Thus, every coin in the Santiment research experienced gains of at least 10% over the following few days, whereas XRP only recovered 4% of the loss. However, XRP has a 98% investor satisfaction rate, which is two to three times lower than that of other tokens with comparable features.

XRP Price Analysis

Following the general trend of the cryptocurrency market, XRP fell to an early low of $0.3390 before turning around. XRP reached a day high of $0.3525 while staying clear of the First Major Support Level at $0.3373.
A run at the First Major Resistance Level at $0.3524 and the Wednesday high of $0.3525 would be supported by avoiding the $0.3457 pivot. For XRP to rebound to $0.35, the market must support it more broadly. In the event of a protracted cryptocurrency rise, XRP would probably test resistance at $0.36 and the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) around $0.3592.
If the pivot were to drop, the First Major Support Level at $0.3389 would come into play. If not for a widespread crypto sell-off, XRP should stay above $0.3300. The downside should be contained by the Second Major Support Level at around $0.3322.
View full text