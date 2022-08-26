Binance Signs MoU With the City of Busan to Further Foster Blockchain Industry Development

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Signs MoU With the City of Busan to Further Foster Blockchain Industry Development

Binance
2022-08-26 01:39
Binance announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Busan in South Korea.
As part of the agreement, the City of Busan will receive technological and infrastructure support from Binance for the development of the city’s blockchain ecosystem and promotion of the Busan Digital Asset Exchange. Another form of cooperation between the two parties will be order book sharing.
Binance plans to develop and foster Busan City’s blockchain sector in several ways:
  • Utilizing Busan’s blockchain regulatory-free zone to promote blockchain initiatives and businesses.
  • Supporting blockchain-related research and investments in the city.
  • Providing specialized blockchain education and online resources from Binance Academy.
  • Advancing initiatives that promote societal well-being through Binance Charity.
  • Helping with the organization of Blockchain Week in Busan in 2022 (BWB 2022).
Furthermore, Binance said that it will be establishing a presence in Busan by the end of the year, which is expected to serve as a driving force for the city to become one of East Asia’s most vibrant digital hubs. CZ (Changpeng Zhao), CEO and Founder of Binance, said,
“We are happy to be working with the City of Busan to bring tangible blockchain-related developments that benefit and support the city’s innovation efforts. Through our industry-leading position and technological expertise, combined with the City of Busan’s strong support for the blockchain industry, we hope to help grow crypto adoption within the city and beyond. We look forward to our close cooperation with the city to support the establishment of digital asset exchanges and various blockchain industries.”
Heong-Joon Park, Mayor of Busan, said,
“With this agreement, we are one step closer to establishing the Busan Digital Asset Exchange as a global integrated platform for digital assets. By making Busan a blockchain-specialized city that is attracting worldwide attention, we will boost a new growth engine for the local economy and make it a global digital finance hub,”
View full text