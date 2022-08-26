Bitcoin Miner Reserves Data Shows BTC Price Change Ahead Of Merge?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Miner Reserves Data Shows BTC Price Change Ahead Of Merge?

Anvesh Reddy - CoinGape
2022-08-26 01:23
Even as the cryptocurrency market stares at upcoming Ethereum Merge, Bitcoin miners appear to have negative outlook in short term. The crypto ecosystem is anticipating a bullish momentum spurred by the much awaited Ethereum Merge. However, a section of traders do not expect Ethereum (ETH) price to jump nearly six months after the Merge.
The Ethereum Merge, which transitions the network from a proof of work mechanism to proof of stake consensus, is scheduled for September 15. As of last week, the Ethereum Merge progress was 96.55% complete, as per reports.

Bitcoin Miner Reserves Depleting

According to data from Crypto Quant, the miner reserves are on a downward curve in the recent times. This is not a good sign for the Bitcoin traders as it could trigger yet another price drop. The drop in reserves is seen particularly from August 8 and the net balance is currently negative. It remains to be seen if there would be any BTC price drop in near future. As of writing, Bitcoin price stands at $21,499.05, up nearly 0.09% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. This is compared with the price range of $30,000 maintained in early June.
“The percentage change in the positions of BTC miners indicates that miners have again moved to reduce their reserves since August 8. At least in the short term, this alignment is not something good!”

BTC Price Fall Imminent?

On previous occasions, a drop in Bitcoin miner reserves was always associated with a BTC price drop. “When miners’ balance was reduced, BTC tended to decline to free fall or range decline trading.” A closer look at the miner reserve flows shows a clear downtrend in the assets, spurring speculation of a potential price decline. More importantly, the overall BTC miner balance is now in the negative zone, which again reiterates predictions for a price fall.
View full text