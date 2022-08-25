Energy Costs Are an Increasing Concern for Cash-Strapped Bitcoin Miners

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Energy Costs Are an Increasing Concern for Cash-Strapped Bitcoin Miners

Best Owie - BitCoinist
2022-08-25 23:00
Bitcoin miners have been having one of the worst go at it since the price decline of BTC. They have had to watch their revenues plummet to yearly lows after having an incredible year in 2021. In light of this, bitcoin miners have to look at ways to cut down costs as much as possible. The most obvious way that they can reduce costs is by cutting down their electricity costs, which is one of the major expenses for a miner.

Get Cheaper Electricity

Now, the mining of bitcoin is directly tied in with electricity. Being a proof of work network, miners need to factor in their electricity costs to determine their revenues directly and, by extension, their profit margins. As the price of BTC has fallen, so has the revenue for miners, and finding cheaper electricity is one of the best ways to increase profit margins.
Back in 2021, miners were seeing revenues of $500 per MWh of energy that was used in an energy-efficient Antminer S19. However, this figure has dropped to less than half of its 2021 numbers as the price of bitcoin is trending in the low $21,000s.
To keep up with a good profit margin, finding cheaper electricity is in the best interest of miners. So say a miner was paying $40 per MWh for a mining machine back in 2021 and seeing revenues of $500, that means their profit margin was $460, so $11,150. To maintain such margins, the miner would have to reduce electricity costs by about half to around $20.
Miners look to cheaper energy sources | Source: Arcane Research
This search for cheaper energy options had seen miners move into countries such as Russia for their operations. However, the war has destabilized this, and miners are looking toward places with cheaper energy costs to set up operations.

Making Bitcoin Mining Cheaper

Mostly, the public bitcoin miners have suffered massive blows due to the decline in bitcoin prices. A good number of them have had to sell off their BTC holdings just to have the cash flow to keep their operations going, and for the last three months, some of them have been selling more BTC than they were producing.
BTC recovers above $21,600 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In a bid to reduce their operation costs, bitcoin miners are now looking toward more energy-efficient machines. That is if they were not able to find cheaper energy options. One of the machines that have grown in popularity among the miners is the Antminer S19 series. However, even this does not provide the cost-saving that miners would require to keep going.
In the end, it remains in the best interest of miners to find cheaper electricity. But with China banning crypto mining and destabilization in Russia, US states such as Texas have begun offering attractive energy prices in a bid to pull more bitcoin miners to the region.
Featured image from Investopedia, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
View full text