Binance Market Update (2022-08-25)
Binance
2022-08-25 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,305 and $21,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,564, down by -0.32%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STG, TORN, and BLZ, up by 27%, 23%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Vitalik raises the importance of crypto payments
- This Crypto Company Plans To Go Public Amid Bear Market
- Uniswap Foundation Is a Go
- M&M’s Unveils Latest NFT Craze – Bored Ape-Inspired Candy
- Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal Leads $50M Raise for a Web3-Focused VC Fund
- Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows
- Here’s How the Ethereum Merge Will Impact Miners
- Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to Go Public Via $885 Million SPAC Deal
- SEC Seeks Court’s Permission to Exclude Ripple Expert Testimonies
- Bankruptcy Judge Approves Voyager Key Employee Bonuses Despite Creditor Protests
- Breaking: Ethereum Foundation Approves EIP-3475 to Bring Bonds on Ethereum
- Shiba Inu Burn Events Spark A Rally In Altcoin Over The Past Weeks
- Build, Build and Build: “India’s TikTok” Chingari Launches NFT Video Marketplace
- Binance Futures to Cease Support for Cross Collateral Feature
- Japan Will Review Corporate Tax Rules for Crypto Companies From 2023
- Alameda Research Co-CEO Sam Trabucco Resigns
- Over $100 million in NFTs stolen by cybercriminals
- Ethereum Bug Bounty Rewards Jump by 4x Ahead of Merge Upgrade
- Philippines SEC Discuss Crypto Regulatory Efforts With Binance
- Binance Research publishes report on:“Tokenomics: Deep Dive”
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7343 (-1.16%)
- ETH: $1700.41 (+0.93%)
- BNB: $301.6 (+1.14%)
- XRP: $0.3453 (-0.17%)
- ADA: $0.4622 (-0.71%)
- SOL: $35.72 (-0.97%)
- DOGE: $0.06831 (-0.96%)
- DOT: $7.53 (-1.83%)
- SHIB: $0.0000138 (+3.06%)
- MATIC: $0.8128 (-2.13%)
Top gainers on Binance:
