Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tron Uses Nearly 100% Less Energy Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Study Shows

Jet Encila
2022-08-25 13:16
Tron beats top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in the energy saving department, new research shows.
Web3 has gained a very poor reputation in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development.
This is mostly attributable to blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin, whose protocols demand enormous amounts of energy.
Recent study has revealed, however, that Tron is one of the greenest networks available.
The Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute released a research on Wednesday stating that the Tron network’s low power requirements make it one of the most eco-friendly blockchains.

Tron: The Eco-Friendly Blockchain

The research team, which focuses on carbon emissions reduction for crypto initiatives, compared the electricity consumption of a number of networks employing different consensus techniques.
According to the numbers, TRON used only 162,868 kWh of power last year, which is 99.9 percent less than Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Energy efficiency is a known strong suit of the Proof of Stake consensus family, which has long been considered the superior consensus algorithm.
Compared to the conventional Proof of Work consensus techniques, this is an alternative. POS requires validators to stake funds in order to propose or vote for new blocks.
The CCRI is responsible for auditing network energy efficiency and carbon footprints. The institute has rigorously compared the energy efficiency of the top POS networks to that of their POW counterparts.

Tron More Energy-Efficient Than BTC And ETH

The report examined the electricity consumption and carbon footprint of numerous proof-of-stake networks, including Algorand, Avalanche, Cardano, Polkadot, Tezos, Solana, and TRON, and compared them to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the main proof-of-work networks.
POW blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, consume more than 83 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) and 22 million kWh, respectively. After “The Merge,” Ethereum will transition to a POS consensus method in mid-September.
Tron reported an annual energy use of 162,868 kWh for over 2.31 billion transactions, which is 99.9% less than Bitcoin and Ethereum.
According to CCRI, this made Tron’s energy consumption “equivalent to the energy consumption of 15 average U.S. homes.”

Impact On The Environment

“The growing quantity of energy consumption of modern-day blockchains is not sustainable in the long term for either consumers or economies at scale,” says TRON’s founder, Justin Sun.
The most effective networks, he added, will be those that “encourage decentralization while minimizing their environmental impact.”
One of the biggest issues with cryptocurrencies is the amount of energy they use. For instance, Elon Musk reversed his 2021 decision to accept Bitcoin as payment for Tesla vehicles, citing “environmental concerns.”
The billionaire also stated that Tesla would resume accepting Bitcoin if and only if the cryptocurrency behemoth took steps to improve its impact on the environment.
View full text