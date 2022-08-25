Exchange
YouTuber Bitboy drops defamation lawsuit against Atozy

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT NEws
2022-08-25 12:34
SNEAK PEEK
  • Ben Armstrong is dropping the defamation lawsuit against Atozy.
  • Armstrong had filed a $75,000 defamation lawsuit.
  • Atozy has raised over $200,000 to support the damage and legal fees.
Ben Armstrong is dropping the lawsuit against his fellow YouTuber Erling Mengshoel Jr (Atozy). Armstrong filed the lawsuit after Atozy alleged in one of his videos that he promotes dubious assets on his channel for his own gains.
Atozy in his video titled “This YouTuber scams his fans… Bitboy Crypto,” claimed that Armstrong promoted suspicious assets like PUMP to his audience for his profits.
The Bitboy YouTube channel founder, Armstrong was seeking $75000 for damages. He had filed a defamation case against Atozy on August 12, 2022.
However, on his live stream on Wednesday, Armstrong said,
So we are gonna drop the lawsuit, 100% and I’m sorry this became public,
With this, he has officially announced that he will be dropping the case for good. Elaborating on why he had filed the lawsuit, he said that he was hopeful that Atozy would take down the video in question after the lawsuit. He also added that he never intended to take the matter to court and continue with proceedings.
After Armstrong filed the lawsuit, Mengshoel called out to the crypto community for their support against this “frivolous” lawsuit. He set up a GoFundMe account, asking his viewers to help him with a $75,000 damages claim and other legal fees.
Currently, Mengshoel has raised over $200,000 for his defense. Prominent crypto trader Cobie (Jordan Fish) had donated approximately $100,000 to the cause.
Armstrong reacted to this by saying that now he has enough funds to cover legal costs. Also, he mentioned that the dispute has become a bigger concern than he actually intended to.
In his defense, he said,
When someone implies that you could be in trouble from the SEC, that is not frivolous guys, that’s a very serious matter. And so from my perspective, trying to defend my reputation, trying to get him to remove the video that literally has wrong information in it, that was all I wanted.
At last, in his live stream, Armstrong requested Atozy to at least edit or remove the objectionable parts. In a way, Armstrong declared that Atozy has won.
Atozy on his Twitter posted that he will be refunding the donation amount to everyone once he gets the confirmation that the lawsuit has been officially pulled down.
The post YouTuber Bitboy drops defamation lawsuit against Atozy appeared first on Today NFT News.
