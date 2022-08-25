Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to Go Public Via $885 Million SPAC Deal

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to Go Public Via $885 Million SPAC Deal

Mandy Williams - CryptoPotato
2022-08-25 11:20
Popular cryptocurrency ATM operator Bitcoin Depot is reportedly planning to become a publicly-traded company through a partnership with SPAC GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp.
A special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is a public company established to merge or acquire an existing entity. Although SPACs raise capital from investors through IPOs, they don’t have active business operations, and investors can pull their money before a merger or acquisition is completed.
SPAC offers a cheaper and quicker alternative to traditional IPOs, thus allowing private companies to go public.

Bitcoin Depot Signs $885M SPAC Deal

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the agreement between Bitcoin Depot and GSR II Meteora SPAC is worth $885 million. If the deal is approved and closed, Bitcoin Depot will replace the shell company in the stock market.
The report further noted that GSR II Meteor raised about $320 million, which the ATM operator could use to expand its operations. However, if investors choose to cash out their investments, the company will be left with lesser funds.
Bitcoin Depot is one of the largest operators in North America. The company was founded in 2016 with over 7,000 kiosks in the United States and Canada located at major stores such as Circle K.
Brandon Mintz, the founder and CEO of Bitcoin Depot, told WSJ that the company had fared well despite the recent crash that wiped more than $1 trillion from the crypto market.
“We’re actually doing fantastic right now regardless of the market,” he said.
The CEO noted that the firm sees growing use cases for cryptocurrencies in payments and cross-border remittance. The crypto ATM operator hopes to explore these use cases with the SPAC deal.

Crypto Firms Going Public Through SPACs

Bitcoin Depot will not be the first crypto entity to go public through SPAC if the deal works out. Firms such as crypto exchange Bakkt and bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining have been listed on stock exchanges through SPAC deals.
While more crypto firms such as Roxe are also planning to go public through the same route, some crypto SPAC deals are currently in jeopardy as the companies involved have extended termination deadlines for the deals.
The post Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to Go Public Via $885 Million SPAC Deal appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text