Bankruptcy Judge Approves Voyager Key Employee Bonuses Despite Creditor Protests

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bankruptcy Judge Approves Voyager Key Employee Bonuses Despite Creditor Protests

Remmy Bahati - BeInCrypto
2022-08-25 10:30
A New York bankruptcy judge has approved Voyager Digital’s plans to pay bonuses to staff the insolvent lender considers crucial to its future.
However, Judge Michael E. Wiles trimmed Voyager’s proposed amount from $1.9 million to $1.6 million.
Voyager’s counsel said they had concluded a deal to pay out bonuses to employees considered essential for the company, especially in the IT infrastructure, accounting, and legal departments.
“Employees have legitimate reasons to be concerned about their long-term employment status given the ongoing sale process and uncertainty of future operations,” the firm’s lawyers said in a court document.

Voyager creditors fight bonus plan

The court approval came amid protests from the Voyager Digital Holdings’ committee of unsecured creditors who are fighting the retention bonus plan saying the bid is at the expense of clients.
‘’The Debtors have not provided any evidence to justify the retention award beyond conclusive statements that these employees are needed. Importantly, the Debtors provide no evidence that the 38 Participants are at risk of resigning,” creditors claimed.
The creditors also rejected the lender’s defense for the need to pay hefty bonuses, saying there is no justification for their arguments that employees had resigned as claimed.
“At a time when thousands of creditors struggle to pay basic personal expenses due to the Debtors’ flawed business model, Voyager now seeks to pay bonuses to their already well-compensated employees,” they added.

Voyager Chapter 11 cases consolidated

On July 1, Voyager filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the United Bankruptcy Code following a series of events in the cryptocurrency markets. Matters came to a head when Singapore-based Three Arrows Capital defaulted on a $650 million loan extended to it by Voyager. Three Arrows is also now being liquidated.
Voyager customers with crypto on the platform have yet to recover their funds. Those who had cash held by the company have fared better, however, with about $219 million, or 80%, being returned, a lawyer for Voyager said in the hearing.
The post Bankruptcy Judge Approves Voyager Key Employee Bonuses Despite Creditor Protests appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text