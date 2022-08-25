Exchange
Breaking: Ethereum Foundation Approves EIP-3475 to Bring Bonds on Ethereum

Varinder Singh - CoinGape
2022-08-25 10:08
Ethereum Foundation has finally approved the EIP-3475 proposal, introducing bonds on Ethereum (ETH). With the proposal being accepted as a new Application Programming Interface (API) standard, it now becomes the ERC-3475 standard. The new standard will further boost Web 3.0 and DeFi adoption.
The ERC-3475 standard will enable individuals and institutions to issue bonds and derivatives in secondary markets.

Ethereum Foundation Brings Bonds on Ethereum with the EIP-3475

Debond Protocol in an official announcement on August 25 said the Ethereum Foundation has adopted the EIP-3475 and accepted it as an API standard. Thus, making it possible to “issue bonds with multiple redemption data.” The proposal has been under evaluation and debate for a long time by the Ethereum Foundation.
“The proposal had been evaluated and debated. Ultimately, it was deemed secure, complete, and ready to be presented not only to EF experts but to all Web 3.0 and decentralised finance (DeFi) enthusiasts.”
The ERC-3475 standard will enable anyone to create custom-made bonds on Ethereum. Debond Protocol believes the standard will help introduce bonds and add value to the Ethereum infrastructure and ecosystem.
Moreover, the ERC-3475 standard will transform DeFi and Web 3.0 and further boost their adoption. Also, bonds on Ethereum will be the next innovative asset class on DeFi after swaps and staking. Until now, issuing fixed-rate instruments on blockchains has not been possible as existing token standards cannot handle bonds.
The existing ERC-20 standard is incompatible with issuing various classes of bonds. Also, it doesn’t allow storage of reward and redemption logic on-chain. This leads to higher gas fees.

The ERC-3475 Reduces Gas Fees

The ERC-3475 is an Abstract Storage Bonds standard that lowers gas fees on the Ethereum protocol. Moreover, it eliminates the need to issue contracts every time a new LP pair is added. Thus, the multi-layer pool use helps avoid common attack vectors like an impermanent loss.
Currently, the crypto market lacks bond investment vehicles or exchanges. D/Bond will help introduce trading, investing, lending, and borrowing of bonds on Ethereum.
View full text