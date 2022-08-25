SEC Seeks Court’s Permission to Exclude Ripple Expert Testimonies

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Seeks Court’s Permission to Exclude Ripple Expert Testimonies

Ashish Kumar - CoinGape
2022-08-25 10:43
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a request to submit one lengthy reply for excluding the Defendants’ Expert Witnesses. The watchdog is putting all its efforts to restrict Ripple’s 10 Testimonies.

SEC wants to file a lengthy reply

According to the letter, the SEC seeks to leave and submit one omnibus reply which will be up to 90 pages in length. It mentioned that the court granted the commission to file the motion to exclude the testimony up to 120 pages in length.
The SEC highlighted that the motive behind this motion is to exclude the testimony of ten experts retained by the defendants. It added that the court order does not specify the page limit for replies.
The letter mentioned that the motions and responses shall be limited to 15 pages. While the court’s individual practices in Civil cases hold a 15 page limit for filing replies. However, the SEC’s proposed 90 page limit.
The commission state that Ripple and the Defendants do not object to their request. Meanwhile, they request 11 pages for each reply brief in such further motions. The SEC does not want to object to the defendant’s request.

Is watchdog still not disclosing vital docs?

Attorney James Filan explained that the original request was to file the motion to exclude the testimony. However, this motion is to file a lengthy reply to the original request. This will let both parties to file one big document covering every aspect.
Earlier, Coingape reported that SEC is using the same old tactics to delay revealing the crucial Hinman’s speech related documents. However, the defendants objected to the commission’s opposition to Judge Netburn’s decisions.
Ripple asserted that the SEC’s opposition is likely that the court is not accepting their request to extract her findings. They also compared the watchdog’s proceeding with putting the toothpaste back in the tube. However, it highlighted that they are counting on self contradictory arguments.
View full text