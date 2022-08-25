copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-25)
Binance
2022-08-25 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 2.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,263 and $21,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,686, up by 1.64%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ, TORN, and BADGER, up by 60%, 35%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Alameda Research Co-CEO Sam Trabucco Resigns
- Over $100 million in NFTs stolen by cybercriminals
- Ethereum Bug Bounty Rewards Jump by 4x Ahead of Merge Upgrade
- Philippines SEC Discuss Crypto Regulatory Efforts With Binance
- Binance Research publishes report on:“Tokenomics: Deep Dive”
- Bombshell: Fed President Admits To Wanting Recession, Should You Panic
- Bend DAO Proposes Emergency Measures As Credit Crisis Escalates
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7421 (-0.14%)
- ETH: $1708.89 (+4.58%)
- BNB: $303.6 (+2.64%)
- XRP: $0.3486 (+1.69%)
- ADA: $0.4654 (+1.64%)
- SOL: $36.16 (+3.11%)
- DOGE: $0.06914 (+2.29%)
- DOT: $7.7 (+2.39%)
- SHIB: $0.00001326 (+0.68%)
- AVAX: $23.51 (+1.64%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BLZ/BUSD (+60%)
- TORN/BUSD (+35%)
- BADGER/BUSD (+14%)
