Japan Will Review Corporate Tax Rules for Crypto Companies From 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Japan Will Review Corporate Tax Rules for Crypto Companies From 2023

Rahul Nambiampurath - BeInCrypto
2022-08-25 08:45
The Japanese government’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) will review corporate taxation for crypto companies from 2023.
The Japanese government has announced that it will begin reviewing the crypto tax rules for corporations from 2023. Local media outlets reported that the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) would be reviewing how to tax businesses that use crypto “for the purpose of nurturing startups.”
↓ｲﾏｺｺ「暗号資産」課税見直しへ…新興企業の成長に配慮、海外流出防ぐ : 読売新聞オンライン https://t.co/t2V4caakdT
— 平将明（たいらまさあき/Taira Masaaki） (@TAIRAMASAAKI) August 24, 2022
The review is focusing on crypto startups that are issuing tokens to raise funds that are then used to build the business. The regulators say that the new system would consider if companies that own crypto assets will only be taxed when profits are generated from sales. They also say that the agencies do not wish to hinder the growth of startups and discourage them from working inside Japan.
The report quotes Rakuten Group Chairman and President Hiroshi Mikitani, who notes that crypto businesses move to places like Japan “because it’s stupid to start a business in Japan.” Many crypto companies operate out of countries like Singapore and the United Arab Emirates because of the more accommodating regulation.
Member of the House of Representatives and Liberal Democratic Party Taira Masaaki also acknowledged the development on Twitter. Masaaki terms himself the “Web3 Project Team Chairman.”
Crypto advocates in Japan have called for tax cuts in July 2022 to stem the talent exodus that Mikitani was referring to. Currently, Japan imposed a 30% corporate tax on cryptocurrencies, and they believe that this will lead to a brain drain in the country. Those calling for these changes also said that Japan was not an easy place to do business.
Crypto groups in Japan have also released a fiscal 2023 tax reform request, which calls for a tax rate of 20%. The issues they identify are a lack of consistency within the system, the need to establish a web3 presence, and the facilitation of tax filings.
Japan’s METI has also established a web3 policy offer to better organize and direct this new effort. One of the country’s biggest banks, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, has also announced a foray into NFTs and web3. Japanese trust banks have also received approval to manage crypto assets later this year.
The post Japan Will Review Corporate Tax Rules for Crypto Companies from 2023 appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text