Alameda Research Co-CEO Sam Trabucco Resigns

Co-CEO of Alameda Research Sam Trabucco revealed that he will be exiting his position at the cryptocurrency trading firm to focus on other personal matters while he will remain in Alameda as an advisor.

The Alameda Research executive announced the news of his exit in a tweet thread on Wednesday (August 24, 2022). Trabucco noted that his role as co-CEO significantly reduced over the past few months. He said:

“I can’t personally continue to justify the time investment of being a central part of Alameda. Everyone works really hard here, and spending a “normal” amount of time at work is tricky — especially when you’re trying to be a leader.”

Trabucco joined Alameda in 2019 and was later appointed alongside Caroline Ellison as the firm’s co-CEOs in 2021. While Trabucco is leaving the company to focus on other priorities, Ellison will be the firm’s sole CEO.

“I can’t 100% remove myself from crypto without going into withdrawal, so I’ll probably still be around here to some extent. I don’t currently have other “projects” lined up or anything, but I wouldn’t rule anything out in the future once I feel more “recovered.”

