Tether Hasn’t Sanctioned Tornado Cash Transfers, Unlike USDC

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tether Hasn’t Sanctioned Tornado Cash Transfers, Unlike USDC

Andrew Throuvalas - CryptoPotato
2022-08-25 01:25
Tether – the issuer of USDT, the world’s largest stablecoin – is yet to freeze addresses associated with the privacy protocol Tornado Cash.
That means USDT holders can still technically use the smart contract to obfuscate their funds. However, it remains unclear whether Tether’s permissiveness amounts to a violation of U.S. sanctions.

Tether and Tornado

According to a statement from Tether on Wednesday, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has established no expectations that stablecoin issuers must freeze secondary market addresses operated by sanctioned entities.
Tether clarified that it would willingly freeze a private wallet address (not exchanges/services) if asked by a verified law enforcement agent. However, none have made any such request of the company pertaining to Tornado Cash, despite Tether’s near-daily contact with relevant entities.
Until it receives such a request, Tether said it would be “reckless” to enact a unilateral freeze against secondary market addresses.
“Even if Tether recognizes suspicious activities on such an address, completing a freeze without the verified instruction of law enforcement and other government agencies might interfere with ongoing and sophisticated law enforcement investigations,” the company explained.
Tether noted that, in some instances, it has been specifically instructed by law enforcement not to freeze potentially criminal addresses. Doing so could alert suspects of the investigation, trigger liquidations, and jeopardize future connections.
Tether added that it is “not a US person,” nor does it onboard US persons as customers. “However, Tether does consider OFAC Sanctions as part of its world-class compliance program,” said the firm’s chief technology officer Paulo Arduino.
According to the Washington Post, the Treasury Department declined to comment on whether it considers Tether to be in violation of Tornado Cash sanctions.

How Did Other Stablecoins React?

When sanctions against Tornado Cash were revealed earlier this month, Circle – the issuer of USDC – reluctantly, but hastily complied. Chief executive officer Jeremy Allaire said the company was required to do so under Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) requirements, and that “nearly all responsible registered Virtual Asset Service Providers” would also follow suit.
While true of many services in the Ethereum ecosystem (ex. Aave), multiple other stablecoin providers are yet to take similar action. These include Paxos – the issuer of BUSD and USDP – as well as MakerDAO, the issuer of the algorithmic stablecoin DAI.
In fact, MakerDAO’s co-founder has explicitly proposed swapping the stablecoin’s reserves out of USDC into ETH, in order to escape potential OFAC capture.
The post Tether Hasn’t Sanctioned Tornado Cash Transfers, Unlike USDC appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text