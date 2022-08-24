copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-24)
Binance
2022-08-24 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 1.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,147 and $21,900 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,717, up by 0.92%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include TORN, BLZ, and AVA, up by 25%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bombshell: Fed President Admits To Wanting Recession, Should You Panic
- Bend DAO Proposes Emergency Measures As Credit Crisis Escalates
- Bitcoin (BTC) Continues Consolidating Close To $21,000 After Falling From Local High
- US Lawmaker Asks Treasury to Explain ‘Unprecedented’ Tornado Cash Sanctions
- Will Bitcoin Bearish Trend Continue For Long? Here’s What Technicals Hint
- Advertising in the Metaverse: Warning for Brands Pitching at Kids
- Celsius Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Investment Manager Over Stolen Assets Worth Millions of Dollars
- Digital Asset Market Lost $1 Billion Last Week
- Another Ethereum Price Drop Ahead Of Merge? Expert Predicts Target Range
- Crypto Product Trading Volumes Continue Slump During ‘Summer Doldrums’
- Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Defends Tornado Cash Developers
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7511 (+0.46%)
- ETH: $1678.79 (+1.72%)
- BNB: $298.9 (+0.23%)
- XRP: $0.3497 (+1.30%)
- ADA: $0.4648 (+0.78%)
- SOL: $35.84 (+1.16%)
- DOGE: $0.0691 (+1.16%)
- DOT: $7.66 (+0.39%)
- SHIB: $0.00001326 (+0.53%)
- MATIC: $0.8337 (+0.40%)
Top gainers on Binance:
