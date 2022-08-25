Polygon to soon introduce Web3 Gaming Ecosystem GameSwift

SNEAK PEEK

GameSwift, an online gaming ecosystem, has been introduced by Polygon. The platform, which was formerly known as StarTerra on the Terra blockchain, has since changed its name to GameSwift and moved to the Polygon Supernets.

In a single gaming environment, users will be able to play blockchain games, take part in initial game offerings (IGOs), and engage in initial NFT offerings (INOs). Developers can roll up their applications on the platform thanks to the space for scalability given by Polygon Supernets.

The project is being supported by a large number of Web3 investors, including Hashed, KuCoin Labs, SkyVision Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, Maven Capital, DWeb3 Capital, RR2 Capital, and Qi Capital.

There is currently a sizable number of Web3-based games accessible on GameSwift. The first blockchain video game to receive funding from Microsoft is StarHeroes. StarHeroes is being developed by former workers of CD Projekt Red, the studio responsible for well-known video games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077.

A handful of GameSwift’s upcoming games will be the result of their as-yet-undisclosed partnership with another illustrious gaming studio.

All games in the GameSwift ecosystem will be playable through a specialized launcher that will store and continuously update them to the most recent version to make the platform as user-friendly as possible. Furthermore, the platform will include GameSwift ID, a non-custodial, universal, decentralized identity that will assist Web3 developers in seamless onboarding a variety of gamers.

With the GameSwift ID, players may connect to any game on the network and manage all of their NFTs or in-game currencies, regardless of the game’s title or the chain on which the assets are based.

Because they provide a higher level of security while also making it simpler to handle all blockchain-related operations on one platform, NFT domain profile management tools are becoming essential for web3 game platforms.

The statement states that customers will be able to sign in with their Facebook, Google, or Apple ID accounts using the GameSwift ID. For new blockchain players, the integration will make the overall gaming experience enjoyable and play a key part in bringing millions of users onto the platform.

