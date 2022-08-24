copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-24)
Binance
2022-08-24 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.82% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,147 and $21,651 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,633, up by 0.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ, AVA, and UNFI, up by 30%, 24%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bombshell: Fed President Admits To Wanting Recession, Should You Panic
- Bend DAO Proposes Emergency Measures As Credit Crisis Escalates
- Bitcoin (BTC) Continues Consolidating Close To $21,000 After Falling From Local High
- US Lawmaker Asks Treasury to Explain ‘Unprecedented’ Tornado Cash Sanctions
- Will Bitcoin Bearish Trend Continue For Long? Here’s What Technicals Hint
- Advertising in the Metaverse: Warning for Brands Pitching at Kids
- Celsius Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Investment Manager Over Stolen Assets Worth Millions of Dollars
- Digital Asset Market Lost $1 Billion Last Week
- Another Ethereum Price Drop Ahead Of Merge? Expert Predicts Target Range
- Crypto Product Trading Volumes Continue Slump During ‘Summer Doldrums’
- Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Defends Tornado Cash Developers
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7545 (+0.85%)
- ETH: $1684.46 (+2.65%)
- BNB: $298.2 (-0.03%)
- XRP: $0.3458 (+0.90%)
- ADA: $0.4655 (+1.00%)
- SOL: $36.07 (+0.98%)
- DOGE: $0.06896 (+0.51%)
- DOT: $7.67 (+0.92%)
- SHIB: $0.00001338 (+1.29%)
- AVAX: $23.49 (+0.64%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text