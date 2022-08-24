Binance Market Update (2022-08-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.82% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,147 and $21,651 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,633, up by 0.73%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BLZ , AVA , and UNFI , up by 30%, 24%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: