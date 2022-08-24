U.S. Congressman Demands Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s Explanation For Tornado Cash Sanctions

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

U.S. Congressman Demands Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s Explanation For Tornado Cash Sanctions

Brenda Ngari - ZyCrypto
2022-08-24 12:11
Earlier this month, the United States Treasury sanctioned privacy-tool Tornado Cash on allegations it helped the notorious North Korean state-sponsored hacking group, Lazarus, to launder billions in crypto stolen from multiple cryptocurrency projects.
The decision to ban a piece of open source software was met with fierce criticism, and now a U.S. lawmaker has raised a series of tough questions.

Rep. Emmer Questions Sanctions

Congressman Tom Emmer published a four-page letter Tuesday addressed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in which he demanded an explanation on why the department blacklisted Tornado Cash, a “neutral, open-source, decentralized technology”.
The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added the Tornado Cash website and its associated smart contracts to its sanctioned list on August 8, indicating that U.S. citizens are prohibited from interacting with the protocol.
According to Emmer, the sanctioning of the popular Ethereum mixer is a “divergence from previous OFAC precedent” since the banned addresses are linked to technological tools rather than individuals or entities.
The Minnesota Republican posed so many questions to the Treasury Department and the OFAC, including how law-abiding U.S. users of Tornado Cash can retrieve funds locked in the protocol or whether individuals who receive unsolicited funds from the sanctioned addresses are in contravention of the law.
Most importantly, Emmer asked how smart contract-powered protocols like Tornado Cash can appeal the OPAC’s decision, granted they are not individuals or entities.
Tom Emmer, who has previously served as the co-chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus and sponsored blockchain-friendly legislation, is deemed a crypto ally in Washington. He recently slammed the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its unethical actions against crypto industry participants.
The freezing of Tornado and the subsequent arrest of the system’s developer Alexey Pertsev in the Netherlands elicited many questions from the crypto community. Whether the sitting congressman’s letter to the Treasury Secretary helps get some much sought-after answers remains to be seen.
View full text