BNB Beacon Chain Mainnet Scheduled Hard Fork Upgrade at Block Height 264,000,000

According to the announcement from the BNB Chain, the BNB Beacon Chain Mainnet is expected to undergo a scheduled hard fork upgrade at block height 264,000,000.

Based on the current block generation speed, it is estimated that the hard fork will occur at 6:00 Sep 2, 2022 (UTC). Therefore, the full node runners on Mainnet must switch their software version to v0.10.1 by Sep 2, 2022.

After the upgrade, the DEX features on BNB Beacon Chain will be removed. And these features will still be available on BNB Smart Chain. This will allow more computing power on BNB Beacon Chain to focus on security and facilitate future computing and governance priorities.