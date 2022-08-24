Binance Market Update (2022-08-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,147 and $21,684 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,343, down by -0.56%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AVA , BLZ , and USTC , up by 35%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: