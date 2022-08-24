copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-24)
Binance
2022-08-24 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 0.28% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,147 and $21,684 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,343, down by -0.56%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AVA, BLZ, and USTC, up by 35%, 25%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) Continues Consolidating Close To $21,000 After Falling From Local High
- US Lawmaker Asks Treasury to Explain ‘Unprecedented’ Tornado Cash Sanctions
- Will Bitcoin Bearish Trend Continue For Long? Here’s What Technicals Hint
- Advertising in the Metaverse: Warning for Brands Pitching at Kids
- Celsius Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Investment Manager Over Stolen Assets Worth Millions of Dollars
- Digital Asset Market Lost $1 Billion Last Week
- Another Ethereum Price Drop Ahead Of Merge? Expert Predicts Target Range
- Crypto Product Trading Volumes Continue Slump During ‘Summer Doldrums’
- Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Defends Tornado Cash Developers
- Binance Labs #AMA Series 1: Our Story & Investment Principles
- Despite crypto winter Nike NFT revenue exceeds $185
- Over 9,000 Crypto Mining Farms Seized In Iran To Combat Electricity Crisis
- On-Chain Platform Glassnode Reveals Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Weakness
- Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Due To Macro Conditions – CoinShares
- Telegram Founder Proposes an Idea to Auction Usernames as NFT-Like Smart Contracts
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 15th-Aug 21st): Cryptos Back to Square One
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7439 (+4.76%)
- ETH: $1634.8 (+1.47%)
- BNB: $296 (-0.77%)
- XRP: $0.3427 (+0.88%)
- ADA: $0.4581 (+0.35%)
- SOL: $35.09 (-0.45%)
- DOGE: $0.0676 (-1.18%)
- DOT: $7.52 (-0.92%)
- SHIB: $0.00001317 (+0.38%)
- AVAX: $23.15 (+2.07%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text