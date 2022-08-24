Celsius Sues Custody Provider Prime Trust, Wants $17M in Assets Returned

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Sues Custody Provider Prime Trust, Wants $17M in Assets Returned

Rahul Nambiampurath - BeInCrypto
2022-08-24 09:56
Celsius is suing custody provider Prime Trust for failing to hand over $17 million in various crypto assets including BTC, CEL, ETH, and USDC.
Celsius Network is suing custody provider Prime Trust for over $17 million in assets, according to a court filing published in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York on Aug. 23. The company is seeking the transfer of the crypto assets that Prime Trust has, which were held by the custody provider between 2020 and mid-2021.
Celsius says that Prime Trust did not have any right of ownership over the assets and that its role was purely “ministerial in nature.” The document also says that Prime Trust terminated its relationship with the firm in June 2021 and that the latter asked Prime Trust to transfer the assets back to it. The filing reads,
“Prime Trust purported to terminate its relationship with Celsius and indicated its desire to return the crypto assets it was holding to Celsius… Celsius directed Prime Trust to transfer certain crypto assets… Prime Trust complied in part, transferring crypto assets worth approximately $119 million…but Prime Trust has failed and refused to transfer to Celsius approximately $17 million worth of crypto assets…”
Celsius says that the Bankruptcy Code dictates that Prime Trust return these assets. As such, it has submitted the filing. The assets that Prime Trust holds are 398 BTC, 196,268 CEL, 3,740 ETH, and 2.2 million USDC, which amounts to approximately $17 million.
The attempt to reclaim the funds is another twist in the company’s beleaguered tale. Multiple developments have taken place in the past few weeks alone.
Celsius countersued KeyFi and Jason Stone, saying that Stone and the company had stolen property from the lending platform after KeyFi filed a lawsuit that alleged Celsius was guilty of market manipulation.
Meanwhile, a Financial Times report revealed that Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky had been running the company’s trading strategy, personally directing individual trades and overruling expert suggestions. From the investigator’s side, The United States Trustee Office has filed a motion asking for an independent examiner in the bankruptcy case.
Amid all this trouble, Celsius’ Chief Financial Officer has said that the company’s cash flow will cover operational expenses through 2022. It has also been seeking fresh financing offers to get it out of its bankruptcy troubles.
The post Celsius Sues Custody Provider Prime Trust, Wants $17M in Assets Returned appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text