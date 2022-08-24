Ethereum Price Forecast: With Merge Event, ETH Price Predicted to Hit This Level By September End

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Price Forecast: With Merge Event, ETH Price Predicted to Hit This Level By September End

Elena R - Cryptos Newz
2022-08-24 13:10
The post Ethereum Price Forecast: With Merge Event, ETH Price Predicted to Hit This Level By September End appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
Due to the development of a bearish pattern, the price of Ethereum is hanging by a thread. However, after being rejected from the crucial psychological barrier of $2000, the price of ETH appears to be reversing. Although, the fundamentals seem to be more solid than ever with the Merge upgrade just around the corner.
Investors have been speculating on future moves more and more as the anticipation has grown. The crypto community at CoinMarketCap, in particular, has made strong forecasts on the price of decentralized finance (DeFi) assets, predicting that by September 30, 2022, ETH will trade above $2,000 in value.
The community predicted that Ethereum will trade at $2,102 by the end of September using CoinMarketCap’s “Price Estimates,” a 29.16% rise over the asset’s current price. The estimate is the mean of the 2,154 votes cast by community members as of the publication date.

Experts View

Rekt Capital, a prominent crypto trading expert, noted in his technical analysis that ETH may soon create a lower high, similar to in 2021.
He said: “It’s not out of the question, as ETH recently failed to retest the orange area as support. And so it is possible for ETH to relief rally into orange to confirm it as resistance.”
Due to the impending Merge upgrade, according to Mike Novogratz, CEO of cryptocurrency investing company Galaxy Digital, Ethereum is presently his highest conviction cryptocurrency trade. While a report published earlier in August asserted that the Merge will help Ethereum advance toward becoming a “global institutional-grade asset,”
Additionally, as of August 22, Ethereum ranked first among the projects with the highest level of development activity over the previous 30 days. Despite the optimism around the event slated for September 15, there are many who have their doubts.
View full text