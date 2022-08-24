Will Bitcoin Bearish Trend Continue For Long? Here’s What Technicals Hint

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Will Bitcoin Bearish Trend Continue For Long? Here’s What Technicals Hint

Nidhi Kolhapur - Coinpedia
2022-08-24 05:52
Today, Wednesday, the Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market are mostly stable. Although, the majority of coins have experienced a minor drop. The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies increased by 0.6% to $1.02 trillion. The current challenge is getting the cryptocurrency market cap to $1.10 trillion.
Further, there is a long-term negative consolidation in the price of bitcoin. The price has been moving upward over the last few hours and is aiming for $21,750. In order to further reduce the price, the vendor searches for new participants.
According to Bloomberg Analysis, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has flashed a warning for the price of Bitcoin. The MACD has turned negative, which some analysts interpret as a warning indicator that pressure on Bitcoin may persist.
The recent dip has also caused Bitcoin to drop below its daily moving average (MA 50). The U.S. dollar, which just rose to its highest level in more than a month, maybe another obstacle for Bitcoin. Bitcoin and the DXY Dollar index have consistently had a negative correlation.
As a result of risk aversion on international markets brought on by worries about the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy, Bitcoin saw a sell-off on Friday and dropped to a low of $20,782, losing more than 11%.

Conclusion

Following the surge, the price of bitcoin has fallen, exposing several fundamental drawbacks that were previously difficult to perceive. Retail investors are not as influenced by the market as anticipated, as evidenced by the run-up and subsequent drop from $25,000.
Over the past week, there has been an increase in the selling pressure on bitcoin. This comes after the price fell back to $21,000, sending markets into a tailspin. The loss has undoubtedly negatively impacted the attitude in the cryptocurrency market, which has now dipped deeper into the dread category on the Fear & Greed Index.
The post Will Bitcoin Bearish Trend Continue For Long? Here’s What Technicals Hint appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text