Celsius Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Investment Manager Over Stolen Assets Worth Millions of Dollars

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Investment Manager Over Stolen Assets Worth Millions of Dollars

Remmy Bahati - BeInCrypto
2022-08-24 05:15
Celsius Network served its former Investment manager, Jason Stone and KeyFi Inc., with a suit claiming he took advantage of his position to steal assets worth millions of dollars for personal profit.
The suit, filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court in the southern district of New York, is seeking disgorgement of millions of dollars in assets and return of company property that the ex-money manager allegedly took off with after leaving the company.
“The defendants stole millions of dollars in coins from Celsius “wallets” – blockchain addresses where coins and other digital assets can be stored – by transferring them to wallets that, upon information and belief, are controlled by the Defendants,” the bankrupt lender alleged in the suit.

Celsius accuses ex-manager of broad day theft

Celsius also claims that Stone used its cryptocurrencies to purchase non-fungible tokens and then stole those NFTs by transferring them to wallets that, upon information and belief, it owns or controls, and then refused to account for these decisions while running the office.
“The Defendants also sold some of the purloined assets for seven-figure returns (which they pocketed). Stone and/or KeyFi also appear to have used Celsius coins to acquire for themselves interests in numerous blockchain-related companies and platforms that they continue wrongfully to hold,” Celsius said in the lawsuit.

Stone allegedly used troubled Tornado Cash to cover moves

The suit further claims that, in September 2021, Stone accessed Celsius’ 0xb1 wallet, stole cryptocurrencies worth $1.4 million, and then funneled them through the Tornado Cash service that is currently facing sanctions by the United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Asset Control.
“Stone and KeyFi laundered millions of dollars of Celsius property (or its proceeds) through Tornado Cash on dozens of occasions, and continue to hold property (and its proceeds) of great value that rightfully belong to Celsius. 5,” the complaint reads in part.

Celsius explains liquidation row with ex CEO

Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy after freezing withdrawals in June, wants the return of the assets allegedly stolen from the company to go towards its liquidation. The firm also stated that Stone lacks the skills and experience to successfully lead investment strategies.
Celsius is facing a counterclaim by Stone, who alleges that the company was involved in a Ponzi scheme whereby it inflated the prices of cryptocurrencies and marketed itself as a transparent and well-capitalized business, as well as participating in the fall of the TerraUSD stablecoin.
By press time, Stone or a representative from KeyFi Inc. were unavailable to respond to questions from Be[In]Crypto.
The post Celsius Files Lawsuit Against Ex-Investment Manager Over Stolen Assets Worth Millions of Dollars appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text