Binance Market Update (2022-08-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 2.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,888 and $21,684 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,514, up by 2.19%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include USTC , SSV , and CHZ , up by 36%, 26%, and 20%, respectively.

