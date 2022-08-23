copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-23)
Binance
2022-08-23 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.03T, up by 2.87% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,888 and $21,684 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,514, up by 2.19%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include USTC, SSV, and CHZ, up by 36%, 26%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance Labs #AMA Series 1: Our Story & Investment Principles
- Despite crypto winter Nike NFT revenue exceeds $185
- Over 9,000 Crypto Mining Farms Seized In Iran To Combat Electricity Crisis
- On-Chain Platform Glassnode Reveals Factors Behind Bitcoin’s Weakness
- Ethereum (ETH) to Melt Due To Macro Conditions – CoinShares
- Telegram Founder Proposes an Idea to Auction Usernames as NFT-Like Smart Contracts
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 15th-Aug 21st): Cryptos Back to Square One
- Bank Run at NFT Lender Benddao Prompts Attempt to Avert Another Liquidity Crisis
- BTC Falls Below $21,000, Down Over 2.37% in 24 Hours
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7431 (+6.73%)
- ETH: $1649.94 (+5.26%)
- BNB: $298.1 (+0.64%)
- XRP: $0.345 (+2.95%)
- ADA: $0.4609 (+2.56%)
- SOL: $35.41 (+2.25%)
- DOGE: $0.06827 (+2.37%)
- DOT: $7.62 (+5.83%)
- SHIB: $0.00001318 (+2.01%)
- MATIC: $0.8296 (+5.03%)
Top gainers on Binance:
